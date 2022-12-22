Joe E. Eaton Dec 22, 2022 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCH HILL - Joe E. Eaton, 90, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness with wife by his side.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Joe E. Eaton Hill Wife Funeral Home Pass Away Holston Valley Medical Center Arrangement Recommended for you