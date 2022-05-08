BLOUNTVILLE - Joe E. Anderson, age 87, of Blountville, TN went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, May 6, 2022. He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather and instrumental in the lives of his family and adored his grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday, May 10 with a funeral service following at 7:00 pm in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel, Bristol. A graveside service will be on Wednesday, May 11 at 2:30 pm at East Tennessee Funeral Home, Blountville, TN with military honors presented by VFW of Bristol. Pallbearers will be Jamie Hale, David McClain, Michael McConnell, Gary Olinger, Jason Olinger and Rob Olinger.
Flowers will be accepted, or those who wish may make memorial contributions to the charitable organization of their choice.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the administration and nursing staff of Suncrest Hospice for their loving care and compassion.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made through Weaver Funeral home & Cremation Services.