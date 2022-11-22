JOHNSON CITY - Joe David Clabough, age 81, of Johnson City, Tennessee, entered his heavenly home on November 21, 2022, after a period of declining health.
Those preceding him in death include his parents, John and Eva Franklin Clabough and siblings, John Clabough, Bill Clabough, Faye Bradfield, Maxine Jenkins, Madeline Dunlap, Carolyn Lusby, and Syliva Clabough.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 32 years, Mary Lou Clabough; sons, Todd (Debbie) Clabough, John (Angie) Clabough, David Clabough (fiancé Angie Buckingham), and David (Amanda) Wagner; grandchildren, Taylor (Michael) Montgomery, Julia (Justin) Brinkley, Cameron (Lora) Clabough, Will (Caitlyn) Clabough, James Wagner, Alex Wagner, and Mattie Wagner; bonus grandchildren, Brayden Montgomery, Brooklyn Montgomery, Addi Christopher, and Lola Christopher; great-grandchildren, Cayden Clabough, Ella Brinkley, and River Clabough; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at the The Waters of Johnson City and Amedisys Hospice for the kindness, care, and compassion provided to both Joe and his family.
There will be a graveside service at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Washington County Memory Gardens, under the direction of Pastor Jason Royston and special music provided by Tim Tate. Those wishing to attend are asked to please meet at the cemetery by 9:50 am.
Active pallbearers include Todd Clabough, John Clabough, David Clabough, David Wagner, Cameron Clabough, Will Clabough, James Wagner, and Alex Wagner.