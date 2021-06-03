KINGSPORT - Joe B. Wolfe 80, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at his home with his family by his side. He was born in Gate City and raised in the Yuma Community and was a graduate of Gate City High School. After graduation he worked for Eastman Kodak for 27 years before his retirement in 1990. He was an avid race fan and loved to travel on his motorcycle. He was a member of the Chapter C motorcycle club. Joe was a loving husband, father, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Katherine Wolfe; brother, Don Wolfe; sister, Margaret Urso.
Survivors include his loving wife of 40 years, Delores “Cookie” Wolfe; three sons, Edward Spears and wife Wendy; Rocky Spears, and Angelo Simon; daughters, Tina Simerley and husband Larry, Terry Herring, and Cathy Jo Roberts; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Alvin Wolfe; sisters, Freda White and husband Denny, Jane Blankenbeckler and husband Buford; along with a host of friends and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Saturday, June, 5, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow Pastor Bob Fletcher officiating.
The family would like to extend a special thank you the staff of Amedysis Hospice for their loving care.
