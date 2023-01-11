Joe Ann Ketron Jan 11, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Joe Ann Ketron, Kingsport, died Friday, January 6, 2023 at Asbury Place.Joe Ann was born in Kingsport and resided there all her life. She was an Executive Secretary at Eastman Kodak. She was a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church.Her parents, James C. and Grace S. Ketron, preceded her in death.Joe Ann is survived by first cousins, Phyllis Y. Jackson, Karen B. O’Connell, Jane B. Stephens, Larry Ketron, Becky M. Hoffman and Eddie Merryman.A graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery at 2:00 pm on Thursday, January 12, 2023.Memorial contributions may be made to a benevolent organization of your choice.Visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave online condolences.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Joe Ann Ketron Graveside First Cousin Karen B. O'connell Larry Ketron Jane B. Stephens Becky M. Hoffman Recommended for you