Precious Lord, take my hand
Lead me on, let me stand
I am tired, I'm weak, I am worn
Through the storm, through the night
Lead me on to the light
Take my hand, precious Lord
Lead me home
GATE CITY, VA - Joe A. Lawson, 86 of Gate City, VA entered into reset while in the comfort of his own home on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
Military graveside service will be provided by American Legion Posts 3/265 Honor Guard at Holston View Cemetery on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM with Mr. William Lawson officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:55 PM. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Brian and Suzanne Murphy, Randy Bates, Janet Curtis, Donna Blankenship, Verlin Fields, Jonathan and Julie Lawson, William Lawson, and Caris Hospice.
Condolences may be made to the Lawson family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com.
