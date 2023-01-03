KINGSPORT – Jody Lynn Winegar, 52, went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Friday, December 30, 2022.
Jody was born on April 11, 1970, to Alfred and Shirley Fansler Winegar, and grew up in the Caney Valley Community of Hawkins Co. He was saved at a young age and was a member at Pink Hill Primitive Baptist Church and attended Vision Missionary Baptist Church. Jody loved hunting and fishing, but his true love was his family. He was an amazing husband, father, brother, uncle and friend to all. He had a heart of pure gold and would do anything for anyone.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandparents.
Jody is survived by his loving wife, Betsy Winegar; daughter, Katelyn; sisters, Sandy Bellamy (Greg), Tina Manis (David); nieces and nephews, Landon, Ryan, Hannah, and Dustin Bellamy, Zachary, Kyra, Kailey, Zaine, and Zebadiah Manis; special neighbor and friend, Buford Ray; as well as many dear family, friends, and coworkers.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home in Church Hill. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Kyle Falin officiating. A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Piney Grove Baptist Church. The family will also receive friends anytime at Betsy or Sandy’s house. Pallbearers will be family and friends.