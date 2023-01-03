KINGSPORT – Jody Lynn Winegar, 52, went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Friday, December 30, 2022.

Jody was born on April 11, 1970, to Alfred and Shirley Fansler Winegar, and grew up in the Caney Valley Community of Hawkins Co. He was saved at a young age and was a member at Pink Hill Primitive Baptist Church and attended Vision Missionary Baptist Church. Jody loved hunting and fishing, but his true love was his family. He was an amazing husband, father, brother, uncle and friend to all. He had a heart of pure gold and would do anything for anyone.

