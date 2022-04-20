APPALACHIA, VA - Jody Lee Butler, 51, of Appalachia, VA, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was born to parents Junior and Lois Butler, on January 13, 1971, in Big Stone Gap, VA. He was one of four children. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Butler, his father, Junior Butler, his brothers Kenneth Butler & Tony Butler, paternal grandparents Elsie Butler and M.B. maternal grandparents, Daisy and Fred Tomlinson.
Jody is survived by sons, Dakota Butler, & Braven Butler, daughters- Alissa Hatfield, Amanda Hopson, Sierra Neeley, sister, Patricia Butler of Pennington Gap, VA., Life partner Tracy Carter, of Appalachia five grandchildren, cousins, Alisha Butler, Lakisha Darnell, Janice Rhoton, Tracy Rhoton, Samantha Counts, and Scott Rhoton, several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews, and many beloved friends.
The family of Jody Butler will receive friends on Sunday, April 24, 2022, for a graveside service at 1pm in Tate Cemetery, (Clinchport, VA).
Family & pallbearers are asked to meet at Holding Funeral Home at 12pm to go in precession to the cemetery. Michael Riebe and Leonce E. Hall IV will officiate the ceremony at the graveside.
An online register is available for the family at http://www.holdingfuneralhome.com Holding Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.