JONESBOROUGH - Jodi Jackson Honeycutt, age 43, of Jonesborough, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 14, 2021 with her husband and children by her side at Johnson City Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City, VA. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Roger Vineyard officiating. A Memorial Service celebrating Jodi’s life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Ron Ramsey Regional Agriculture Center located 140 Spurgeon Ln. Blountville, TN 37617 with Pastor Rodney Cobble officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent and Scott County Funeral Homes is proudly serving the Honeycutt family.