JONESBOROUGH - Jodi Jackson Honeycutt, age 43, of Jonesborough, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 14, 2021 with her husband and children by her side at Johnson City Medical Center. Her heart was big, and she was always willing to help anybody in need. Her passion was her cattle, and she left a barn full of her show family behind. She loved her family fiercely and was especially proud of her children and her grandchildren. Friends and family who would like to visit or bring food are asked to come to the home of Jessie and Jodi Honeycutt. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport.