WISE, VA - Jobie Wendell Stallard, 83, passed away peacefully the evening of Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Abingdon, VA where he was recovering from surgery.
He was the son of Alonzo Clark Stallard and Margaret Ellen Nash Stallard in Wise, VA.
After graduation from J.J. Kelly High School, Jobie attended Clinch Valley College (Now UVA Wise) for 2 years until he was drafted into the US Air Force where he was stationed in Alexandria, Louisiana. He retired from the Virginia Department of Transportation after many years of service as an inspector for highway projects. Jobie was a steadfast member of the First Church of God in Wise, VA where he sang in the choir. Fellow members will remember his homemade banana pudding, chocolate fudge, and peanut butter fudge that he would make as gifts for friends and family. Jobie enjoyed playing piano and music. Jobie was always jovial and happy. He especially enjoyed bus tours all over the country with old and new friends. Jobie will be greatly missed by everyone.
He was preceded in death by 4 sisters, Mattie Buchannan, Leetice Hall, Mabry Estes, and Edna Gilliam as well as brothers, Wailand Stallard and Alonzo Clark Stallard Jr.
He is survived by his sister, Margaret Jordan who has been devoted to his care and well-being along with her own caregiver and companion Suzanne Riley; as well as first cousins, Linda Meade, Nancy Meade, and nephew Gregory Jordan, wife Susan, son Ryan Jordan and nephew Clark Stallard, wife Caroline, and children Zack, Israel, Lily, and Jessica. Nieces Phyllis Hall and Glenda Hall Jones have provided help whenever they have been called on during Jobie’s illness.
Funeral services for Jobie Stallard will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, May 18, 2023 at the First Church of God in Wise, VA with Rev. Gary Maggard and Rev. Allen Jessee officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Acres Cemetery in Coeburn, VA with full military honors. Family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. till time of services at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday at the church. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.
