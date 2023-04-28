Joanne “Tillie” Memmer passed away peacefully on April 28, 2023 following a long battle of declining health.

She is survived by her daughter, Lynda and husband, Jayme; granddaughter, Jennifer and husband Dave; great-grandchildren, Hayden and wife Anna and Dustin.

