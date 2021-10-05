Joanne Oliver passed away September 29, 2021, due to complications of a stroke. She was born February 24, 1934, in Dayton, Ohio.
Joanne graduated from Fairview-White high School in 1952. Following graduation she enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where she proudly served her country for three years.
Joanne married the “love of her life” on August 8, 1958, and she was married for sixty-three years at the time of her death. She was a homemaker and reared three children.
Joanne was a faithful member of Mafair United Methodist Church since the mid 60’s and was very active in her Sunday school class. She also enjoyed quilting and basket weaving with the Women’s group.
Joanne was an avid sports fan and her favorite teams were the Cincinnati Reds and the Tennessee Vols.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Mildred Renaker; brother, Thomas Renaker; nephew, Todd Renaker; daughter-in-law, Tena Oliver; brother-in-law, Bob Wiggs; sister-in-law, Ruth Wiggs.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Bernard (Buddy) W. Oliver, Jr.; sons, Robbie and Steve Oliver; daughter, Teresa (Tessie) Oliver; grandchildren, Stephanie Baskin (Quinn) and Brad Oliver, (Tess); great-grandchildren, Olivia and David Baskin; sister-in-law, Marie Renaker; brother-in-law, Lee Oliver (Susie); several cousins, nieces, great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 pm in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted Friday, October 8, 2021, at 10:00 am at Mafair United Methodist Church with Pastor Adam Love officiating.
The Entombment Service will follow at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Chapel Mausoleum. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank the staff of In-Home Care Services for the excellent care provided to Joanne over the last few years.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Joanne Oliver and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.