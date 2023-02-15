CHURCH HILL - Joanne Mary Lunsford, age 71 of Church Hill, entered into the glories of Heaven on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Joanne was born on January 31, 1952 in Schuyler Falls, NY to Bernard and Helen Labarge. On July 26, 1991, Joanne married her most cherished friend, Kenny Lunsford, and after 31 years of a beautiful life together, he survives.

Joanne loved life, and she lived it to the fullest. She enjoyed fishing, shooting pool, and cruising with her husband on their motorcycle through the beautiful scenery of NE Tennessee and SW Virginia.

