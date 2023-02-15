CHURCH HILL - Joanne Mary Lunsford, age 71 of Church Hill, entered into the glories of Heaven on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Joanne was born on January 31, 1952 in Schuyler Falls, NY to Bernard and Helen Labarge. On July 26, 1991, Joanne married her most cherished friend, Kenny Lunsford, and after 31 years of a beautiful life together, he survives.
Joanne loved life, and she lived it to the fullest. She enjoyed fishing, shooting pool, and cruising with her husband on their motorcycle through the beautiful scenery of NE Tennessee and SW Virginia.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Michael and Paul; one sister, Anne; and brother-in-law, David Robinson. Left to cherish Joanne’s beautiful memory are her husband, Kenny Lunsford, SR.; sons, Kenny Lunsford, Jr. and wife Misty, and David Lunsford and wife Meghan; daughter, Lisa O’Hara and husband Sean; seven grandchildren, Ryan, Kevin, Katie, Brooke, Colten, Hayley, and Skylar; one great grandson, Connor; brothers, Kevin Labarge and family, and Bernard Labarge and family; sister, Bobbie Robinson; and many loving nieces, nephews, and other family members.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org) and/or the American Heart Association (www.heart.org).
The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. A funeral service will follow at 4:00 pm with Pastor George Jones officiating. Graveside services will be held on Monday, February 20, 2023 at Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren Cemetery at 1:00 pm. Those attending the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:50 pm. Joanne’s family and friends will be serving as pallbearers.
Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport is serving the Lunsford family.