KINGSPORT - Joanne Kidd Daugherty, 90, Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday afternoon, January 23, 2022, following a brief illness. Joanne was a lifelong resident of Sullivan County and was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School. She was a dental assistant until retiring. Joanne was a member of Mt. View United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton W. Daugherty; parents, David and Bessie Austin Kidd; and 2 sisters, Betty Sutton and Joretta Flaherty.
Joanne is survived by daughters, Sandra J. Bank, Patricia F. Myers and Melissa D. White; grandchildren, Holly, Daniel, Christina, Chris, Jessica, Patricia, Michaela and Olivia; great-grandchildren, Jairus, Thomas, Hannah and Daniella; brothers, Ronald L. Kidd, and David Anthony “Tony” Kidd; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
