DUFFIELD, VA - Joanne (Williams) Griffin, 78, Duffield, VA passed away, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Frank Gilliam and Dr. Todd Cassel officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Sloantown Cemetery in the Sloantown community of Scott County, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. John Hyatt will serve as honorary pallbearer.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the Sloantown Cemetery at 12:45 p.m., Friday for the graveside service.
An online guest registry is available for the Griffin family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
