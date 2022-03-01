DUFFIELD, VA - Joanne (Williams) Griffin, 78, Duffield, VA passed away, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Joanne was born in Scott County, VA on November 30, 1943, and was the daughter of the late Peirt and Ethel Bell (Sloan) Williams.
In addition to her parents, Stanley “Elwood” Griffin, the father of her children preceded her in death.
Surviving is her daughter, Donna Falin and special friend, Mark Townsend, sons, Brian Griffin and wife, Jo, and Stan Griffin and wife, Paula, her significant other for 30 plus years, O. M. Lane, grandchildren, Justin Lane and wife, Heather, Kimberly Townsend and husband, Robert, Alyssa Potter and husband, Anders, and Colby Griffin, great grandchildren, Lilly, and Brighton, and one expectant great grandchild, best friends, April Lane, John and Betty Hyatt, and Betty Johnson, along with her cat, Sammy.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Frank Gilliam and Dr. Todd Cassel officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Sloantown Cemetery in the Sloantown community of Scott County, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. John Hyatt will serve as honorary pallbearer.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the Sloantown Cemetery at 12:45 p.m., Friday for the graveside service.
