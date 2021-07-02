JOHNSON CITY - Joanne Calhoun Boswell (90) of Johnson City, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Abundant Christian Living.
A graveside service will be held at 12:30 pm on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Oak Hill Memorial Park followed by a memorial service at 1:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church with Dr. William M. Shelton officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.
