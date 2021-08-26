KINGSPORT - Joanna Kestner Wallace, age 88, of Kingsport, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 24, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center, following a brief illness.
She was born January 25, 1933, to the Rev. Clarence and Talitha Jackson Kestner.
She worked at Kingsport Press, Hawkins County. She loved the Lord and was a member of Living Praise Assembly of God.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Don Wallace, three brothers, Clyde, Delos, and Earl, sisters-in-law, Marie and Charlotte, and a niece, Sheila.
She is survived by a sister, Ruth Taylor of Kingsport, a brother, Wayne Kestner of Rogersville, sisters-in-law, Alice Kestner and Burlene Kestner, and several nieces and nephews and friends.
She was loved by everyone and will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Living Praise Assembly of God, 207 New Beason Well Rd, Kingsport, on Sunday, September 5, beginning at 6:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Living Praise Assembly of God Church. Rev. Bob Yates will officiate the Celebration Service.
Trinity Memorial Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.