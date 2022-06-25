Joann Wade Salyer, 80, arrived in heaven on June 24th, 2022. Born in 1941 in Clinchport, Virginia to Lovely Laney Wade and Walter “Preacher” Wade, Joann moved to Kingsport, Tennessee at an early age. There she met and married the love of her life, Billy “Jack” Salyer. Joann graduated from Sullivan High School, then worked at Jewel Box, Times News, Ralph’s Variety Printing, Red Cross, and retired from Regions Bank after 18 years. She was a member of Bloomingdale Baptist Church and dearly loved her ladies’ Sunday School class.
Joann is preceded in death by her son, Tim Salyer, brothers Woodrow Wade, Robert Wade, and Randy Wade, and sisters, Sandra Wade and Carolyn Wade Justice. She leaves behind her beloved husband, Jack, her daughter, Kim Salyer, brothers Larry Wade, Ronnie Wade and Jack Wade, her uncle, R.J. Laney, and her much-loved sister-in-law, Yvonne Wade (wife of Randy).
A visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:00-2:00pm on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home-Kingsport. Joann’s funeral will be held at 2:00pm, with Pastor Phil Whittemore officiating. A graveside service will be held at East Lawn Memorial Park following the funeral service.
Per the family’s request, those wishing to attend the services are asked to please wear face masks indoors.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home- Kingsport is serving the Salyer family.