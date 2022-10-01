BRISTOL, VA - JoAnn Spencer Hatcher, a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother, peacefully passed away on September 29, 2022 at Oakmont on Gordon Park in Bristol. She was kind, generous, and loving to everyone she met and a blessing to her family and her many friends.

She was born on December 21, 1929 in Akron, Ohio to George and Edyth Pearl Benfield Spencer. After spending her childhood in New Castle, PA, JoAnn moved to Johnson City, TN and graduated from Science Hill High School. She attended the Art Institute of Pittsburgh and worked as a commercial artist at H.P. King’s Department Store in Bristol, TN. She was the first women’s fashion illustrator in the Advertising Department at King’s.

