BRISTOL, VA - JoAnn Spencer Hatcher, a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother, peacefully passed away on September 29, 2022 at Oakmont on Gordon Park in Bristol. She was kind, generous, and loving to everyone she met and a blessing to her family and her many friends.
She was born on December 21, 1929 in Akron, Ohio to George and Edyth Pearl Benfield Spencer. After spending her childhood in New Castle, PA, JoAnn moved to Johnson City, TN and graduated from Science Hill High School. She attended the Art Institute of Pittsburgh and worked as a commercial artist at H.P. King’s Department Store in Bristol, TN. She was the first women’s fashion illustrator in the Advertising Department at King’s.
She met and married the love of her life, Dr. Edgar C. Hatcher of Bristol, in 1951 and they were true partners in every sense of the word during their 63 years together. Their three daughters were born in Virginia before she and Ed moved back to Bristol, Tennessee. They raised their children in the community and the church she so loved.
JoAnn and Ed travelled extensively in the United States and globally for many years. She was Ed’s constant and faithful partner and companion in his travels all over the world as a Rotary International Director. Together, with Rotary and personally, they visited over 100 countries including multiple trips to India, Africa, Indonesia, Russia and China. She and Ed were particularly fond of the time they spent as chaperones for King College’s (now King University) International Business Institute. In 1988, in their 60’s, she and Ed spent 2 semesters enrolled in the Art Department at the University of Tennessee and lived on campus in student housing. They were always ready for the next adventure!
JoAnn was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church, Bristol, a member of the Blue Stocking Club, Junior League of Bristol and was appointed to the Tennessee Performing Arts Council by Gov. Winfield Dunn. Her love of art continued for her entire life. She participated in the Bristol Tennessee School System “Art in Schools” program and was a volunteer for Barter and Bristol Theater.
JoAnn was predeceased by her beloved husband Ed, her daughter Sharon Hatcher and her granddaughter in law, Katie Argabrite. Surviving family members include her daughters, Tricia (Bill) Argabrite, Dr. Janet (John) Rice, brother Bruce (Connie) Chiddester, grandchildren Wes Argabrite, Alyson Argabrite, Josephine (Austin) Cole, John (Ashley) Rice, Nealon Rice, Tegan Rice and Regina Rice. Also, brother-in-law Bill (Robin) Hatcher, sister-in-law Doris (Mickey) Tyler and great-grandchildren Camden and Kinsley Argabrite and Raeleigh, Conner, Sophia, and Evan Rice. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Oakmont on Gordon Park for their loving care.
Her memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 701 Florida Ave., Bristol, TN at 2:00pm on Thursday, October 6, 2022 with the receiving of friends afterward. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to First Presbyterian Church, Bristol, Theater Bristol, or a charity of your choice.