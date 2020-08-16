JoAnn Porter Dingus departed this life on August 12, 2020 at her residence to meet with her Lord and Savior.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM in the Scott County Funeral Home chapel. Funeral services will follow visitation with Rev. Dean Smith officiating. Burial will immediately follow funeral services in Holston View Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
JoAnn wanted to express a special thank you to her dinner friends who helped her survive.
