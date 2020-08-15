Live life to the fullest-expect the best. Love with your heart and soul. Laugh-Be happy –Keep your smile to help others feel happy.
JoAnn Porter Dingus departed this life on August 12, 2020 at her residence to meet with her Lord and Savior. The daughter of the late William R. (Bill) and Geneva McNutt Porter, she was born on October 29, 1936.
All people die, but not all people live, JoAnn lived! She brought life and laughter to every room she entered and if she crossed your path you were indeed blessed. She persevered with a laugh knowing she was battling incurable cancer. She did so with grace, dignity, integrity, and courage whether leading support groups, volunteering at HVH, dining with the ladies, or traveling the world.
JoAnn was employed at Kingsport Foundry and Manufacturing Corporation for 39 ½ years. After retirement she joined the HVMC Auxiliary Volunteer Program serving as president for one term and volunteering in the surgery waiting room and main lobby information desk. She was also active in the HVMC cancer support group. She was a member of the Weber City Baptist Church. A graduate of Shoemaker High School, she attended Whitney Business College and took off-campus classes at Virginia Intermont College. She helped with the illiteracy program at Scott County Vocational School. She loved traveling, especially cruising.
Along with her parents preceding her in death also was her husband, Carl W. (Butch) Dingus; her brother, William Gary Porter; and her nephew, Jeffrey Porter.
She is survived by her special niece, Jaynie Connell and husband Roger; several other nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews; and several special friends and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM in the Scott County Funeral Home chapel. Funeral services will follow visitation with Rev. Dean Smith officiating. Burial will immediately follow funeral services in Holston View Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
JoAnn wanted to express a special thank you to her dinner friends who helped her survive.
