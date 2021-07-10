MIDWAY, VA - JoAnn Jennings Palmer, 87, of the Midway, VA community went home to be with the Lord, Friday, July 9 at Holston Valley Hospital. A loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister; she was a member of the Copper Creek (Addington Frame) Primitive Baptist Church and the Falling Creek Chapter 188 Order of the Eastern Star.
JoAnn was the daughter of the late Noah and Daphne Kilgore Stapleton; in addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Doby Jennings; second husband Roland Palmer; a sister, Gaye Blankenbeckler; brothers, Larry and Roy Stapleton; and infant twin grandsons.
She is survived by her two sons, Paul Jennings, Jr. and wife, Della of Kingsport, TN and Terry Jennings of the home; 3 step children; 5 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; several step- great grandchildren; 4 sisters, Nell Kendrick, Marie Addington, Flo Minton, Carol Culbertson; brother John Stapleton, Sr; and too many nieces and nephews to count.
The family would like to thank everyone for all the prayers over the last year. Each one was felt and much appreciated. We would also like to thank all the caregivers that so lovingly doted on her for the last year.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Monday, July 12, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home. JoAnn will lie in state from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Copper Creek (Addington Frame) Primitive Baptist Church. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 pm with Elder Harmon Willis and Bro. Rex McMurray officiating. Special music will be provided by the church choir. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.
