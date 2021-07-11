MIDWAY, VA - JoAnn Jennings Palmer, 87, of the Midway, VA community went home to be with the Lord, Friday, July 9 at Holston Valley Hospital.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Monday, July 12, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home. JoAnn will lie in state from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Copper Creek (Addington Frame) Primitive Baptist Church. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 pm with Elder Harmon Willis and Bro. Rex McMurray officiating. Special music will be provided by the church choir. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
