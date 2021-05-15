KINGSPORT - Joann Fugate, 84, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born to the late John and Sallie (Bailey) Snapp.
Joann was a member of Bloomingdale Baptist Church. She was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Joann was very popular at Katty’s Corner. In her free time, she loved gardening and cooking.
In addition to her parents, Joann was preceded in death by her sister, Nina Snapp; brothers, James Snapp, John Snapp Jr., Elmer Snapp, Eugene Snapp, Kenneth Snapp, and Gary Snapp.
Survivors include her loving husband of sixty-four years, Thomas Fugate; sons, Randy Fugate and John Fugate and companion Kristy Vaughn; grandchildren, Grayson Fugate, Evan Fugate, Brittany Hawkins, and Caden Hawkins; sister, Sue Bradley; brother, Howard Snapp; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The Fugate family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Monday, May 17, 2021, at Bloomingdae Baptist Church from 5 pm – 7 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Phil Whittemore officiating. Committal Service and Interment will take place on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 11 am in the Garden of Prayer in East Lawn Memorial Park.
The Fugate family would like to extend a special thank you to nurse Tammy Payne, neighbor and friend Linda Powers and also Meals on Wheels.
In lieu of flowers the Fugate family has requested that donations be made in Joann’s memory to Bloomingdale Baptist Church, 3220 Bloomingdale Rd., Kingsport, TN 37660.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Fugate family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com.