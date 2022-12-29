BIG STONE GAP, VA – Joann Collier Sluss, 87, died Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at her residence. She graduated from East Stone Gap High School in 1953 and Radford College in 1957 with a degree in education. She began her 32-year teaching career in Powhatan, VA and later resided in Nickelsville, VA having taught at the Nickelsville Elementary School. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Nickelsville until her moving to Big Stone Gap in 2006 where she has since been a member of Norton Christian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Buford L. Sluss; her parents, Brainard Harold Collier and Viola Huff Collier; seven brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by two sisters , Virginia Lawson of Norton, VA and Joyce Bledsoe of Millington, TN; nieces & nephews, Drew Lawson and wife Teresa of Lexington, Ky, Charles Lawson and wife Michelle of Big Stone Gap, VA, Elaine Sands and husband Bo of Millington, TN, Darryl Bledsoe and wife Betty of Millington, TN, David and wife Laurie of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Phil Salyer, La Conner, WA, Sharon Vaughan, Colfax, NC and Linda Salyer, Christiansburg, VA, and many more special family & friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-6:00 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2022, at the Norton Christian Church, Norton, Va. A memorial service beginning at 6:00 pm at the church with Pastor James Wells officiating. Her cremains will be interred in the American Legion Cemetery, Big Stone Gap, Va.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the family.