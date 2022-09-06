Joan Wilder Trollinger of Big Stone Gap passed away on September 4 at Holston Valley Medical Center with her loving family by her side. Joan was born in Keokee, Virginia, and was a graduate of Keokee High School. She lived in Richmond and White Stone, Virginia, for most of her life and was a retired executive from C&P Telephone Company having served many years. Joan loved gardening and arranging flowers, and she especially loved her family and friends. She was a member of Robinette Chapel Church in Big Stone Gap.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents George Jr. and Verda Craft Wilder, loving husband Guy Trollinger, special brother Eddie Wilder, niece Melissa Wilder, nephew Stevie Wilder, great-great-nephew Bentley Collins, and special fur baby, Precious. She is survived by her brothers Doug (Shirley) Wilder, Bill (Judy) Wilder, and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm – 7:00pm. on Wednesday, September 7, in the chapel at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Avenue West Big Stone Gap, Virginia. The service will follow at 7:00pm with Pastor Matthew Clark and Pastor Lee Stidham officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 8, at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, 5650 Powell Valley Road Big Stone Gap. Family and friends are asked to assemble at Gilliam Funeral Home by 10:20 a.m. to go in procession.
Serving as pallbearers are Preston Wade, Tanner Clark, Mark Wilder, Robert Wilder, Jessie Thomas, and Reverend Jonathan Thomas.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve Joan Trollinger’s family.