Joan Webb passed away on November 7, 2020 in loving arms. Joan was a loving wife, mother, but most of all a dedicated Christian and servant of our Lord at Sunnyside Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her father Felton Dean, and mother Juanita Dean and sister Joyce Godbout. Survivors include: Daughters: Beverly Wright and husband Steve, Diana Hamilton and husband Mark; Sons: David Langford and wife Katie, Leighton Langford and wife Dacia; 20 grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a safer time.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services, 125 East Jackson Blvd. Suite 3 Jonesborough TN, 37659, 423-547-0379 is honored to be serving the Webb Family. The Obituary was written in loving memory by her family.