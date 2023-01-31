November 24, 1930 -January 27, 2023

KINGSPORT - Joan Cleek, age 92 of Kingsport, received her heavenly celebration on January 27, 2023. Born Joan Mary Brady in Worchester, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of Air Force Captain Fred Dittmer and Mina Brady Dittmer.

