KINGSPORT - Joan Cleek, age 92 of Kingsport, received her heavenly celebration on January 27, 2023. Born Joan Mary Brady in Worchester, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of Air Force Captain Fred Dittmer and Mina Brady Dittmer.
It was while working for the Air Force at Lajes Air Force base in the Azores that Joan met a young airman named Leroy Cleek who would become the love of her life and her husband of 65 years before preceding her in death. Joan was an incredible dancer, a talent that Leroy also possessed, inspiring a lifetime of creating beautiful musical moves together.
Joan possessed a powerful, unwavering faith that she both found and then shared at Colonial Heights Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher for amazing 52 years. Always living what she taught, Joan was a dedicated mom and wife who always put her family and their appetites first. She was an amazing baker and cook.
After surviving a major car wreck and getting all her kids to school age, (it’s not clear which was tougher), Joan felt called to fulfill a life-long dream of becoming a nurse. Following graduation, she worked at Holston Valley Community Hospital where she treated her job like a ministry.
Joan is survived by her three children; sons Don Cleek and Craig Cleek and daughter Linda Tanner; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren: and her beyond beloved rescued cat Bubba.
The family will receive friends on Saturday February 4th from 11:00-1:00 at Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Kingsport Tennessee. The funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00p with Pastor David Salley and Pastor Greg Burton officiating. The committal procession and service will follow in the Chapel of Memories Mausoleum at East Lawn Memorial Park, Kingsport, Tennessee.