NORTON, VA - Joan Marie (Emershaw) Nickels 87, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020
She was born in Wilkesbarre, PA, the daughter of the late John George and Louise (Klukosky) Emershaw.
Joan was married to David Byron Nickels, of Norton, VA, where they owned the Nickels Construction company as the bookkeeper.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death, by her husband David Byron Nickels, Norton VA, brothers; John (Jack) Emershaw of Baltimore MD, Thomas Emershaw of Wyoming PA, Raymond Emershaw of Redding CA, David Emershaw of Norton, VA, one sister Louise Miller of Norton VA.
She is survived by children; Charles Jones, Mark Jones, Phillis Addington, Denise Gabriele, brothers; Robert and Benard Emershaw both of Visialia, CA a sister, Barbara Hubbard of Virginia Beach, VA, eight grandchildren, twelve great- grandchildren, numerous other, nieces, nephews, close relatives and friends.
A private service will be held in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, in the garden of Christus, beside her husband. Holding Funeral Home of Big Stone Gap, is in charge of the arrangements.
You may go online to view the obituary, sign the guest registry, and leave the family a condolence at www.holdingfuneralhome.com
Holding Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Joan Nickels.