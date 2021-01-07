KINGSPORT - Joan Linda Ruth Manis, 67 of Kingsport, went to her eternal home on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center due to Covid. Born in Rogersville, she had lived in Kingsport since 1965. She was a special soul who loved people and never met a stranger. She especially enjoyed collecting photographs of family and friends and knew each person by name. Linda faced many challenges and health problems throughout her life, but still enjoyed life to the fullest. We will miss her dearly for the rest of ours.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jesse Manis; her brothers, Johnny and David Manis.
Linda is survived by her mother, Ellen Manis; brothers, Ed Manis and Jack Manis (Sybil); sister, Kathy Cassidy; special friend, Jane Frye; long-time boyfriend, Paul D. Sutherland; many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
A graveside service will be held at 3 pm Friday, January 8, 2021 at Highland Cemetery in Rogersville with Pastor David Salley officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 2:45 pm. Due to CDC guidelines concerning Covid-19 attendees are required to wear mask and practicing social distancing.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Manis family.