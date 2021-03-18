BIG STONE GAP, VA - Joan Lee Bishop Kilgore, 78, Big Stone Gap, VA, went to be with her Heavenly Father on March 17th, 2021. She was born on August 1st, 1942 and raised in Imboden and Lower Exeter. She was a graduate of Appalachia High School, Class of 1960 and was a member of the Imboden Methodist Church. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Ruby and MB Bishop Jr.; sister, Marglo Rose; daughter, Jeanine Kilgore Sturgill.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, John T. Kilgore; son, Jacob (Jennifer) Kilgore; grandchildren, Jonathan (Cary) Sturgill, Brandi (Dylan) Perry, Marissa Kilgore; great-granddaughter, Gabriella Perry; niece and great-niece, Katrina and Sarah-Jo (Grace) Osborne.
The family will receive friends from 12-2 PM Sunday March 21 at the Roy A. Green Funeral Home. Services will be conducted at 2 PM in the funeral home chapel. Graveside services will follow at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. Roy A. Green Funeral Home, Appalachia is serving the Kilgore family.
Due to Covid – 19 state regulations, those attending funeral services are asked to wear mask/facial coverings. Social distancing guidelines will also be in place.