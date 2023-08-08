Joan Lawson Trent, 79, “walked into her Father’s House on Heaven’s Avenue” on August 6, 2023.
Joan was born in Hancock County, TN. She moved to Kingsport in 1952. She attended Kingsport City Schools, Sullivan High School and graduated in 1962 from Whitney Business College. She was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Kingsport. Joan loved her Lord, her family, and her church family very much. She served as the church secretary at Calvary for more than 33 years, retiring in 2003. In addition to this ministry, she served in many church, association, and community positions over the years. Joan loved to help people in need. She sat for many hours with friends and family who were ill.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Grant B. and Edna (Seal) Lawson; husband, Baxter A. Trent, Sr.; a nephew, great-niece, several aunts, cousins and several special friends.
Joan is survived by a son, Baxter Alton Trent, Jr.; daughter, Lori Dawn Light; grandsons, Matthew Trent and wife Madeline and Benjamin Trent; granddaughters, Amber and Ashton Light, and Ashley Calhoun and husband Will; great-granddaughters, Emmalyn and Eleanor Trent, Chloe Leigh Calhoun; brother, Grant B. Lawson, Jr and wife Nancy; nephews, Gary Lawson and family and Mark Lawson and family.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Calvary Baptist Church, 1238 Pine Street, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Tiger Brooks officiating. Paige Brooks and Crosswise will provide music.
Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, August 11, 2023, at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Donnie Brannen officiating. Pallbearers will be Matthew Trent, Benjamin Trent, Will Calhoun, Stan Carver, Russell Ratliff, and Jeff Barton. John Catron will serve as an honorary pallbearer. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 p. m.