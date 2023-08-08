Joan Lawson Trent, 79, “walked into her Father’s House on Heaven’s Avenue” on August 6, 2023.

Joan was born in Hancock County, TN. She moved to Kingsport in 1952. She attended Kingsport City Schools, Sullivan High School and graduated in 1962 from Whitney Business College. She was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Kingsport. Joan loved her Lord, her family, and her church family very much. She served as the church secretary at Calvary for more than 33 years, retiring in 2003. In addition to this ministry, she served in many church, association, and community positions over the years. Joan loved to help people in need. She sat for many hours with friends and family who were ill.

