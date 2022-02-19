Joan Flanary, age 60, passed away on Friday, February 18th, 2022 at home surrounded by her family.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Flanary family.
