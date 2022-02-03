KINGSPORT – Joan E. Starnes, 93, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 31, 2022 at her home.
She was born in Hawkins Co., TN on November 1, 1928, a daughter of the late John and Nannie (Mullins) Ellis. She was a member for over 50 years at Fellowship Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Joan retired from Wholesale Electric after 25 years of service. She graduated from Church Hill High School in 1946 and was also a graduate of Whitney School of Business. She was a loving mom, mamaw and mammy Jo and will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Roy O. “Rabbit” Starnes; brothers, John R. Ellis and Kenneth J. Ellis; nephew, Gordon Ellis.
Surviving are her daughters, Marsha Mullins and husband Wayne, Tammy Gibson and husband Gary; grandchildren, James (Rebecca) Tipton, Jerrod (Crissy) Tipton, Justin (Stacey) Mullins, Wesley (Sally) Mullins and Alexa “Niki” (Prince) Mbahaotu; 13 great-grandchildren; special granddaughter, Tanya; 4 step-grandchildren; 6 step great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; dear friend, Dorothy Taylor.
Visitation will be from 11 am to 1 pm Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church, 2313 Portland Ave., Kingsport, TN. Services will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Bob Lewis and Pastor Will Scrivner officiating.
Interment will follow the services at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be James Tipton, Justin Mullins, Jerrod Tipton, Wesley Mullins, Michael Gibson and JR Pearcy.
Honorary pallbearers will be Hank Mullins, Kynston Tatchi, Lazarus Tatchi, Xavier Tipton and Deacons of Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church, 2313 Portland Ave, Kingsport, TN 37660 or Free Will Baptist Family Ministries, 90 Stanley LN, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Carter-Trent Funeral Homes is serving the Starnes family.