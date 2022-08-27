Joan (Conant) Talbert Aug 27, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save History and English educator Joan Talbert’s zest for life will be remembered with love long after her passing.Joan passed away August 24, 2022 after a long battle with Mental Health. She was 77.Joan love teaching English and History at Cherokee High School. She taught for 26 years.Joan is survived by her son Chuck Conant and Sue Conant wife, 2 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren and sister Charlotte Wilder.In addition, she was preceded in death by her son Greg Conant and brother Elton Cradic.A celebration of life will be on Sunday August 28, 2022 from 1:00-5:00 pm, at the Conant house, 1066 Cold Comfort Rd, Church Hill.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Joan Talbert Greg Conant Charlotte Wilder Chuck Conant Elton Cradic Sue Conant Grandchild Recommended for you