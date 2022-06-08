KINGSPORT - On Sunday, June 5, 2022, Joan Carroll Montgomery of Kingsport passed away at the age of 87. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was born on April 26, 1935, in Wallen’s Creek, Va daughter to James Henry and Ethel Miles Carroll. Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Jim Montgomery; sisters Violet Ringley, Charlie Etta Allen, Rose Nelle Carroll Wax, Lillie Poteet; and brothers Kelly Carroll, Clifford Carroll, Forrest Carroll, Wiley Carroll and Jack Carroll.
Joan is survived by her daughter, Ashley and husband Ryan; her sisters Oma Mistroff and Mary Faneros, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Despite losing her vision and struggling with dementia over the last several years of her life, Joan remained a larger-than-life personality despite her petite frame and slight stature. She was always stylish and never left the house less than perfectly coiffed. She loved her family above all and family gatherings full of laughter, good food and storytelling was her favorite place to be.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Greystone Healthcare Center for their thoughtful care.
Respecting her last wishes, there will be no funeral service, but she did ask you to think of her when you enjoy a glass of wine. She was a fan of White Zinfandel but was open to you enjoying your cocktail of choice.