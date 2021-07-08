KINGSPORT - Joan Caldwell Woods, 82, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at her residence following a courageous battle with cancer.
A Graveside Service will be conducted Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Everlasting Life. Her grandson, Drew Kindle will officiate. Serving as pallbearers, Tyler Armstrong, Ryan Armstrong, Drew Kindle, Steve Kindle and Danny Woods. Honorary pallbearers, William Caldwell and Billy Caldwell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to Dr. David Morin during her illness and her best friend, Joan Wilder Conant for their care and support.
