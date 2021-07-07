KINGSPORT - Joan Caldwell Woods, 82, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at her residence following a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born March 3, 1939, in Kingsport, to the late William and Margaret Jones Caldwell.
Joan was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister who was a devout Christian and fervent prayer warrior. She was a member of Church Hill Church of God where she was active in the Hospitality Ministry and was always generous to others.
Joan enjoyed cooking, canning, gardening, working in her flowers and attending the Annual Home Show. However, her greatest joy in life was spending quality time with her family.
In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her loving son, Timothy B. Woods; brothers, Coolidge and Ralph Caldwell.
Left to cherish Joan’s memory are her loving husband of sixty-five years, Wiley Elijah Woods; daughters, Pamela Kindle (Steve) and Ginger Woods; grandchildren, Tyler Armstrong (Lisa), Ryan Armstrong (Riley) and Drew Kindle (fiancée, Carrie Williams); sister, Patsy Clark; brothers, William (Jake) Caldwell (Ruth) and Billy Caldwell (Brenda); several nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be conducted Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Everlasting Life. Her grandson, Drew Kindle will officiate. Serving as pallbearers, Tyler Armstrong, Ryan Armstrong, Drew Kindle, Steve Kindle and Danny Woods. Honorary pallbearers, William Caldwell and Billy Caldwell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to Dr. David Morin during her illness and her best friend, Joan Wilder Conant for their care and support.
