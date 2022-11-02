SURGOINSVILLE - Joan Burchfield Nelms, age 70, of Surgoinsville, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Holston Valley Hospital in Kingsport, following a sudden illness. She was with her husband, Sherrell Nelms (Chuck) when she passed.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley Burchfield and Zelma Burchfield Presley; step-father, Chester Presley; sister, Norma Johnson and husband, Don.
Joan is survived by her husband, Sherrell Nelms (Chuck) of Surgoinsville; daughter, Melissa Rogers and husband, John; sister, Earline Bellamy and husband, Tommy; 2 grandchildren, Staci Taylor and fiancé, Stephen Collins, and Ryan Golden; 5 great-grandchildren, Ashleigh Golden and fiancé, Wesley Logan Trent, Ethan Taylor, Aiden Beck, Riley Golden and Maddie Golden; several nieces and nephews, and 2 very special people in her life, Travis Taylor and Leann Reynolds.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. A graveside service will follow and be held at 1:00 pm at the Long’s Bend Cemetery in Surgoinsville. All those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 pm. Pallbearers will be, Stephen Collins, Todd Bellamy, Travis Taylor, Pete Miller, Wesley Logan Trent, and Tech Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be, Ashleigh Golden and Ethan Taylor.
In lieu of flowers, Joan’s wishes were for memorial contributions to be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or to the Jericho Shriners. Joan would donate to both programs monthly to help children.