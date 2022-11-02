SURGOINSVILLE - Joan Burchfield Nelms, age 70, of Surgoinsville, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Holston Valley Hospital in Kingsport, following a sudden illness. She was with her husband, Sherrell Nelms (Chuck) when she passed.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley Burchfield and Zelma Burchfield Presley; step-father, Chester Presley; sister, Norma Johnson and husband, Don.

