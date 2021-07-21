KINGSPORT - Joan Bass, 90, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family after a lengthy illness. She was born to the late Rev. A. Tom and Sammie (Sellers) Crawford.
Joan was a life-long resident of Kingsport. She was a member of Indian Springs Baptist Church where she loved her church and church family. Joan retired from Associates in Kingsport as the manager after many years of dedicated service. She kept foster children for many years.
In addition to her parents Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Bass; and granddaughter, Caryn Vest.
Survivors include her daughters, Cindy Vest (Lee), Terri Honaker, and Leanne Wallace; step-daughters, Andrea Carrol, and Donna Stilts; step-grandchildren, Bailey, Shelby, and Andy; grandchildren, Brittany Castle (Jason), Ashley Goings, Leslie Fitzgerald, Melissa Hickman, Hannah Castle, J.D. Castle, and Katelyn Castle; great-grandchildren, Riley Ward, Kayla Castle, Tegan Fitzgerald, Maddox Fitzgerald, Scout Wallace, and Maverick Wallace.
The Bass family will honor Joan’s life with a private Graveside Service at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Christus.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Bass family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081