FALL BRANCH - Jo Helen Fleenor Carr, 80, of Fall Branch, TN, passed away peacefully at her home, Tuesday, January 5, 2021, surrounded by her family and husband of 57 years. Jo Helen was born in Fall Branch where she had resided her entire life. She was a graduate of University of Tennessee, where she received her degree in nursing and retired from Holston Valley Medical Center. Jo was a member of Lovelace Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Sevier, Elmer, Charles, Howard, and Tommy.
Jo is survived by her husband Charles “Lynn” Carr; two daughters, Cindy Hill and husband Roger and Christina Fitzgerald and husband Archie; three grandchildren, Brittany Hensley, Lucy Oaks, and Grace Vogelsberg; five great-grandchildren; and three nieces.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Joe Hensley officiating.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Lovelace Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be nephews and friends.