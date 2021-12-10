Lebanon, VA – Jo Ann Webb Bevins, age 89, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Born January 4, 1932. She loved to quilt, garden, collect antiques, and spend time with family and friends. She attended Free Hill Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Robert Lee Webb, Georgia Webb Elam, Willie Jett Elam; husband of sixty-three years: Lawrence Ray (June) Bevins, Jr.; brother: Jimmy Webb and wife Eva Jean Webb.
She is survived by her daughters: Becky Hartsock and husband Andrew of Lebanon and Patsy Bevins of Nickelsville; sons: Ronnie Bevins and wife Pamela of Nickelsville and Chris Shutts and wife Diane of Lebanon; grandchildren: Brian Hartsock, Stephanie Buchanan (Aaron), Farrah Lane (Chad), Travis Thompson (Vanessa), David Skeens, Jarrett Bevins (Amanda); nine great-grandchildren: Cole, Matthew, Seth and Rileigh Buchanan, Dillon and Clinton Thompson, Chloe, Connor and Clay Lane; special cousins: Burma (Bob) Lotts and Kate Gilliam; sister-in-law and childhood friend: Nancy Salyers; several nieces, nephews and cousins; special friend: Louise Dean and pet: Sophie.
A special thanks to caregiver and friend: Kayla Hammons.
Funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 12, 2021 in the Combs-Hess Funeral Service Chapel with Rev. Larry Beavers officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held after the service in Cumbow Family Cemetery, Moccasin Valley.
Serving as pallbearers will be her great-grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers will be her nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cumbow Cemetery Maintenance Fund, c/o Becky Hartsock, 2310 Moccasin Valley Road, Lebanon, VA 24266.
Expressions of sympathy can be made on our Combs-Hess Funeral Service Facebook page and our website www.chfunerals.com. Combs – Hess Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Bevins family.