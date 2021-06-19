“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.” Psalm 116:15
GATE CITY, VA - On Sunday evening, June 13th, 2021, our loving mother, Jo Ann Strong Templeton, passed away at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN. She would have celebrated 90 years in this life on July 28th. Jo Ann was born on this date in 1931 in Scott County, Virginia, the seventh child of William Carter and Lottie Gilliam Strong. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who always put the needs of her family before herself. Jo Ann had many struggles in this life, the hardest being the loss of her husband, Troy Templeton, in 1969. Despite her hardships, she dedicated her life to raising her children and doing the best she could as a single parent.
Jo Ann’s parents both passed away when she was a child, and she was raised by her maternal grandparents, Sallie Pendleton and Marcus (Doc) Gilliam in the Manville community of Scott County, VA, where she loved growing up with many cousins. Jo Ann attended school there and enjoyed playing basketball for Manville High School. Jo Ann’s paternal grandparents were W.C.R. and Eliza Carter Strong. Also preceding her in death were her six siblings: Loretta Lane, Bent Strong, Carl Strong, Nell Darnell, Maggie Pierson and Fred Strong.
Jo Ann is survived by four children: Wilma (Wade) Willen, Gerald (Phyllis) Templeton, Rick (Terri) Templeton, and Roger Templeton. She was so proud of her 8 grandchildren:
Colby Willen, Jennifer Wiechmann, Miranda Taylor, Adam Templeton, Tyler Templeton, Ashley Payne, Zachary Templeton, and Brittany McConnell. She also had 10 great grandchildren who brought her so much joy: Sophie, Hannah, Evie, Caroline, and Maggie Willen; Katie and Emily Wiechmann; Carleigh and Levi Templeton; Emma Taylor; and Oliver Payne.
Jo Ann worked in the Shoemaker Elementary cafeteria for several years and later retired from Food City, where she enjoyed greeting and talking with many friends as they went through her check-out lane. She loved singing in the choir at her church, Holston View United Methodist, where she sang as long as she was able. She is known for her sourdough bread (we would love to know just how many loaves she baked and gave away.) Jo Ann loved going to the Fish Fry at Manville Community Center as the fish was good, but the fellowship with friends and relatives was best!
We will have a graveside service on Monday, June 21st at 10 AM at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA. The gravesite is located near the entrance road going to the office. In case of rain, we will have the service in the chapel at Gate City Funeral Home. The service will be officiated by her grandson, Reverend Colby Willen.
The family would suggest those who wish to remember Jo Ann, please do so with a donation to her church, Holston View United Methodist, 174 Church St., Weber City, VA 24290, or by donating to the Heart Association.
