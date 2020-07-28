Jo Ann McSwain Trent departed this life and entered into eternal rest at her home July 27, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was born July 25, 1942 to William John and Artie (Gass) McSwain in Knoxville, Tennessee.
During her early life she enjoyed tennis, softball and basketball. She was a substitute teacher in the Hawkins County School system. She was a hair stylist and business owner having started many salons in the community and made many lifelong friends during her many years of service. She enjoyed spending time with her family and playing with her great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her brothers Claude, Harold and Gary McSwain; and her sisters Ruby Hatmaker, Hazel Cardwell and Frankilee McSwain.
She is survived by her husband Phil Trent of the home; daughter, Suzann Trent of Kingsport; son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Stephanie Trent of Church Hill; brother and sister-in-law, William “Billy” and Alice “Peggy” McSwain of Strawberry Plains; sisters, Yvonne Heath of Strawberry Plains; Betty Sharp of Bartow, Florida, Faye and husband Bill Heurman of Apopca, Florida; grandsons Alex Thurston and wife Mercedes, Adam Trent, Orry Trent, and Brogan Trent and wife Samantha; granddaughters, Beth Trent Green and husband Justin, BrookeTrent Shelton and husband Michael, and Tiffany Rivera; great-grandchildren Jackson Trent, Ryker Green, Ariel Trent, Asher Shelton, Gunner and Hudson Thurston; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family of Jo Ann McSwain Trent will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Carter-Tent Funeral Home, Church Hill. The funeral service will follow at 8 pm with Craig Needham officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 11 am Friday, in the Liberty Hill Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Adam Trent, Orry Trent, Brogan Trent, Justin Green, Michael Shelton and Alex Thurston. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 am Friday.
