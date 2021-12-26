Jo Ann Light
She was the best.
KINGSPORT - Jo Ann Light, 85, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord and her sons, on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Elmcroft Senior Living of Kingsport, following a period of declining health. Born in Parrotsville, TN on September 26, 1936, daughter of the late Emmit and Selma Cutshaw, she had resided in this area her entire life. Jo Ann worked as a hairdresser in Kingsport for over 30 years before transitioning to a CNA in her final years of employment. Jo Ann will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, who effortlessly brought a smile to everyone she encountered.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Elmcroft Senior Living of Kingsport.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60+ years, Billy Jack Light; sons, Scotty and Chris; sisters, Frances Pitt and Cathryn Franklin; and brother, Billy Fred Cutshaw.
Jo Ann is survived by her daughter, Ann Flanary and husband, Donald, of Kingsport; grandchildren, Sacha Veal and husband, Zac, of Gray, and Chandra Breeding and husband, Steven, of Johnson City; great-grandsons, Rider and Beckham Breeding, and Zeb Veal; sisters, Betty Jones and husband Raymond, and Carolyn Walker; sister-in-law, Linda Painter; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor David Poore and Shawn Cutshall officiating.
Burial will follow committal services at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Fall Branch Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tom Owens, Anthony Mann, Roger Dickerson, Donald Flanary, Steven Breeding, Zac Veal, Rusty Dickens and Johnny Dickens. Honorary pallbearers will be Raymond Jones, David Poore, Greg “Cobe” King, Shane Kirk and Fred Franklin.
Those wishing may make memorial contributions to First Baptist Church of Fall Branch cemetery fund, P.O. Box 82, Fall Branch, TN 37656.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.