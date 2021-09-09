KINGSPORT - Jo Ann Gunter, 85, of Kingsport went to the with the Lord on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Viviant Healthcare of Bristol.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown, Kingsport.
