KINGSPORT - Jo Ann Craddock, 87, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at her home. She was born in Roda, VA to the late William and Thelma Hartley. Jo Ann worked at Witt Motor Company in Norton and Kingsport Electric Company. She had a very giving heart and had donated 119 pints of blood over her lifetime. Jo Ann was member of Eastern Star as well as the Rainbow Girls. She was a devoted member of Kingsport Methodist Church where she served in children’s ministries for all ages as well as the church treasurer and trustee. Jo Ann loved to travel and had visited 49 states along with many countries. She was a loving sister, aunt, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Gwen McCoy; second husband of 44 years, William “Bill’ Craddock; brothers, Gary, Ronnie, and Bobby Hartley.
Survivors include her brother, James Hartley and wife Jane; sister, Linda “Susie” Williams; along with several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be conducted at East lawn Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend special thank you to Carol Richardson, Pam Casey, Shirley Waye, Rita Warren, Brandy Gilbert, Mama Cox, Kinley Hines, Cathy Blankenbeckler, Rachael Cox and Trudy Shawver for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital.