KINGSPORT - Jo Ann Blevins Johnston, 91, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at The Wexford House in Kingsport after an extended illness. She was born to the late Sam and Myrtle (Huff) Blevins in Wise County, Va.
Jo Ann was happily married for 61 years to Ross C. Johnston when he preceded her death. They spent the first years of their marriage in Detroit, Michigan and relocated to Kingsport in 1968 where they were faithful members of Vermont United Methodist Church. Jo Ann was an excellent seamstress, quilter, and crafter.
In addition to her parents Jo Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Ross C. Johnston; sister, Shirley Ruth; brothers, Hubert, John, and Bill Blevins.
Survivors include her sister, Sue Oaks; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Johnston family will honor Jo Ann’s life with a Graveside Service on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Lee Memorial Gardens in Pennington Gap, Va. beginning at 2 pm.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Johnston family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081